Woman who was jailed after dog incident at RDU lashes out in Wake County courtroom

A 29-year-old Durham woman who reportedly became upset last week that her dog could not get on a plane with her yelled and cursed during her first court appearance Monday.
Evian Gabrielle Villegas told the judge that detention officers at the Wake County jail have denied her right to make a phone call.
"I'll represent myself!" Villegas said when a public defender told Wake County District Court Judge Keith Gregory that he would represent her on charges of felony assault on a law enforcement officer causing serious injury, disorderly conduct at an airline terminal and resisting a public officer.
Villegas' troubles began Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport when Southwest Airlines staff told her that she couldn't fly with her dog because it did not have a ticket. Villegas responded by punching an airport police officer in the eye and spitting in his face, police said.
Villegas, of the 50000 block of Bridgewood Drive in Durham, then became "belligerent" and "refused to leave the ticket counter, according to arrest warrants.
Police say Villegas gave an officer a black eye and spit on him. They also say she cursed at airline employees "and her dog began snapping and barking" at the employees and other passengers, according to the warrants.
The officers said Villegas fought with them until they were able to restrain and subsequently arrest her.
When the judge began speaking Monday, Villegas interrupted him, yelling that she had not "been allowed one phone call" since she was jailed three days ago.
A jailer handcuffed Villegas, and two more detention officers removed her from the courtroom.
While Gregory announced that Villegas' bail would remain at $200,000, Villegas could still be heard yelling in the hallway, "Why am I not allowed a phone call?"
A Wake sheriff's spokesman on Monday said Villegas was allowed to make phone calls until she was placed in protective custody.
John Dee Jones with the sheriff's office said Villegas was admitted to the jail Friday at 8:45 p.m.
"She had access to a phone from 9:28 p.m. until 7:47 a.m.," Jones wrote in an email to The News & Observer.
Jones reported that the following morning, "at 7:47 a.m.," Villegas was place in protective custody for reasons he declined to disclose, while referring to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 that protects an individual's health information.
Charles Caldwell with the public defender's office could not be reached for comment Monday.
Comments