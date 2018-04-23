24-year-old charged in Raleigh shooting that killed a man, seriously wounded victim's son

Police on Monday charged a 24-year-old man in a daytime shooting in Southeast Raleigh this month that killed one man and seriously wounded the victim's son.
Kiante Lewis Evans of 1340 Wrentree Circle in Raleigh has been charged with one count each of murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to arrest warrants filed late Monday afternoon.
Investigators think Evans is responsible for the April 10 shootings that fatally wounded Gregory Leon Palmer Sr., 46, who lived on Savannah Drive. Detectives also think Evans shot the victim's son, Gregory Palmer.
It was about 4:10 p.m. when police were sent to investigate a report of someone firing gunshots in the 1200 block of Savannah Drive.
Emergency workers rushed Palmer Sr. to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
Investigators reported that Palmer Sr. was not the victim of a random shooting, but they did not disclosed a motive.
Evans remained in custody at the Wake County jail Monday night. He was placed under a $250,000 bail for the shooting that caused serious injuries, but was not given the benefit of bail for the murder charge.
Comments