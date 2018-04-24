Two more charged with felonies in Athens Drive HS parking-lot fight

Raleigh police have filed felony riot charges against two more men in connection with a parking-lot brawl at Athens Drive High School earlier this month.

Tuesday morning, police arrested Khadeem Borne Fleming, 21, at his home on Colleton Road.

Craig Anthony Campbell, 19, from Sanford turned himself in Monday night at the Wake County Detention Center on Hammond Road. Police had listed a Raleigh address on arrest warrants issued April 16, but he was booked with an address on Lightwood Lane in Sanford.

Both men were named in an arrest warrant when police charged Jermaine Canteen Lovon Canteen on April 18.

The trio is charged with inciting to riot at the felony level because an injury resulted.

One student at the school sustained a concussion when the fistfight happened on the afternoon of April 12. In charges against Fleming, Campbell and Canteen, police have said the fight involved about 25 people.

Authorities have no said publicly if they know what the fight began.

Like Canteen, Fleming and Campbell were also charged with simple affray, a misdemeanor, and misdemeanor trespassing on Wake County Public School System property.