Officer found him in Walmart's toy aisle - and tased him in the garden center, SC cops say

A Spartanburg police officer ran through multiple departments in Walmart Monday evening to arrest a man who already had shoplifting warrants for his arrest.
The chase began in the toy department and ended in the garden center when the officer tased Earnest Robbins, 33, according to the arrest report.
The officer had responded to a shoplifting report at the Walmart on Dorman Centre Drive.
The suspect had been in the store earlier, and later returned, according to the police report.
After getting a clothing description of Robbins, the officer found him in the toy department talking to a sales associate.
The officer approached Robbins, of Boiling Springs, to tell him there were warrants for his arrest and asked him to put his hands behind his back, according to the report.
“...he began to pull away and ask me if I knew who he was,” the officer wrote in the report.
The officer repeated Robbins’ identity and that he had warrants for his arrest.
As the officer began to handcuff him, Robbins broke away and began running through the store, police said.
“I advised Mr. Robbins that I was going to tase him, however he continued to run from me,” the officer reported.
The first time the officer tased Robbins was unsuccessful. He successfully tased Robbins a second time as he rounded a set of shelves in the garden center, according to the report. While the officer placed handcuffs on Robbins, he asked the officer again to identify him.
Robbins fell in the store as the officer tried to escort him to the parking lot, saying he couldn’t walk, the report states.
EMS took Robbins to the hospital.
