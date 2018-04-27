Police arrest suspect in killing of Chinese restaurant owner in Durham

The Durham Police Department has made in arrest in the fatal shooting of Durham restaurant owner Hong Zheng.







Police arrested and charged Maurice Owen Wiley Jr. 28, in the 600 block of East Ellerbee Street on Friday morning, the department announced Friday.







SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

He is charged with first- degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree-burglary, six counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle/residence.







In addition, Wiley was charged with five charges from a domestic violence case in Durham last year and an assault by strangulation charge in connection with a domestic violence case in Wake County. He was also charged with two drug offenses after police say they found drugs in his possession when he was arrested.



In 2008, Wley was sentenced to 5 years and 11 month in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon and other charges. After his release in 2013, he served 11 months on parole, according to state records.



Wiley is being held at the Durham County jail on no bond.

Zheng, 42, of Durham was killed in what the family described as an attempted robbery. His family said the April 15 fatal shooting, which occurred just after 10 p.m. as Zheng and his wife returned to their Hope Valley Farms North home, was the fifth time individuals had broken into or attempted to break into their home since November 2015.

Since the killing, "homicide investigators have worked tirelessly,” said Deputy Chief Anthony Marsh Sr., said a press conference.

The family said they felt like they were being targeted by the same individuals because they own a Chinese restaurant, China Wok, and were frustrated by the Durham Police Department's response.

The family said the had come up with their own system to watch their parents when they come home at night to ensure that they are safe.

Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn outlined the agency's response in an email last week.

"Each case was assigned to a multi-agency task force created to focus on robberies and burglaries targeting Asian victims," Glenn wrote. "The multi-agency task force filed charges against six people in several cases in Durham and other jurisdictions. "

One of those individuals, David Jamal Lawson, was arrested in February 2017 charged with multiple felonies, including breaking and entering, in Durham County. He also faced charges in Wake County.

Three of the charges are related to the Nov. 25, 2015, breaking and entering at Zheng's home — the first of the incidents at the famly's house.

Other incidents took place on Jan. 13. 2016; June 4, 2016; and in July 2017.

"Officers were unable to identify suspects, mainly due to a lack of evidence," Glenn wrote.

Initially Lawson remained in jail on a $400,000 bail. His bail was reduced to $100,000 on June 6, 2017, and he was able to get out of jail the next day, according to court documents.

Glenn said between January and October 2016, Durham police community resource officers contacted Asian businesses with recommendations for crime prevention and held multiple community safety meetings and security assessments.

“Patrol officers conducted directed-patrols at Asian restaurants and in the neighborhoods where the owners lived,” Glenn said. “Victim Services officers also met with victims to offer services”

Zheng house received its own security assessment by police June 13, 2016, Glenn added, “Officers then offered Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design recommendations to Ms. Chan.”

From April to November 2017, Community Resource Officers offered resources to robbery victims and also met with owners of Asian businesses. Officers continued to conduct crime-prevention assessments and directed patrols, and shared robbery prevention tips in English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Mandarin, Glenn said.

SHARE COPY LINK Shirley Chan and Jade Zheng ask the people who have broken into their home and shot their father and husband why they keep coming back, and why they "broke" their family. Virginia Bridges