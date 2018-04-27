Arrest made in murder of Durham restaurant owner Hong Zheng
Durham Police announced that Maurice Owen Wiley was arrested on murder and related charges for the killing of Hong Zheng during a press conference held Friday, April 27, 2018. . Zheng was killed on April 15.
Here is a quick look at the timeframe of the East Area Rapist case. Crimes occurred in the Sacramento area and in Southern California. He was also known as the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker.
Police believe a baby found dead in Knightdale home was killed before the murder-suicide of the parents, who had an incestuous relationship. Katie Pladl, 20, was the biological daughter of Steven Pladl, 45, who was the father of the baby, Bennett.
James Berish pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon afflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen fire arm. It is the first violent felony case in the the state to proceed through a restorative justice program pre-trial,
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body camera videos from a 2017 non-fatal officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte. Police said Jonathan Autry held a pregnant woman at gunpoint and officers shot him as she crawled to safety.
A white Asheville, NC police officer is shown putting a black pedestrian in a chokehold in video released Monday, April 2, that offers more footage of a police beating that has sparked outrage over use of force.
Dashcam video captured a Utah State Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley being hit by a car that slid out of control on a snowy highway. Brenchley suffered some broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and road rash after being hit.
Maimouna Diop talks to the media after Elhadji Seydou Diop was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Aminata "Ami" Drame, and of second-degree murder in the death of their daughter, 2-year-old Fatim Diop.
Austin police say that a suspect in the package bombings that have terrorized the city this month, identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, has died after detonating an explosive device as SWAT team members closed in on him Wednesday.