Embezzlement trial for Laura Riddick, former Wake register of deeds, is set

Five months after being charged with embezzling $926,615, Laura Riddick, the former Wake County register of deeds, sat in the middle of a packed Wake County courtroom as prosecutors called out the names of dozens of people scheduled for court hearings.

Wake County District Attorney got to Riddick's name, called it out and then told Superior Court Judge Michael J. O'Foghludha that she would hold the case open.

Read More undefined

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Riddick sat quietly by her husband, Matthew Eisley, as prosecutors set new dates for many of the accused on the Superior Court calendar for this week.

of deeds

Riddick, a 51-year-old Republican, served as the elected register of deeds from 1996 until her resignation in the spring of 2017 at the start of a State Bureau of Investigation probe. Indictments allege she took the money between August 2010 and January 2017.

At the time of her resignation, Riddick had an annual salary of $143,267.

Prosecutors have alleged that Riddick and three others who worked for the register's office embezzled more than $1.13 million over six years.

At 10:38 a.m. after the courtroom cleared of most people, Riddick moved to the defense table with her attorney Joseph Zeszotarski.

Freeman explained that Zeszotarski had been involved with a capital murder case when Riddick was first scheduled to make her initial appearance before a judge.

The hearing lasted only a few minutes.

O'Foghludha scheduled the next hearing for July 9 in front of Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway.

The trial is set at this point for Oct. 1.

After the hearing, Riddick walked out of the courtroom with her attorney and husband and immediately went into a private room in the courthouse.

They made no comment to the media crews with cameras trained on them.