Devonte Daquan Cozart Courtesy of the Durham Police Department

Durham police search for an accused robber

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

May 02, 2018 05:21 PM

Police are searching for an alleged robber.

Devonte Daquan Cozart, 23, is charged with an April 25 armed robbery of a man and a woman in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street.

Police say Cozart held the pair at gunpoint.

Cozart is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on Cozart’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Owens at 919-560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

