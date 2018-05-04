Bystander uses fancy footwork to trip up armed man fleeing police in Ohio

Video shared by the Columbus Police Department shows a man with a cane stick his leg out and trip the armed man, who fell to the ground and was captured by police. Police arrested the suspect and recovered his weapon. No one was injured.
Columbus Division of Police
