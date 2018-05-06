Police search for 15-year-old boy after Sanford man found dead, teen girl shot

Sanford police are searching for a 15-year-old boy they say is a suspect in the death of a man and the shooting of a 16-year-old girl.
Police responded to a home at 2218 Dalrymple Street in Sanford at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to Fox8.
Inside the home, police found Monty Leroy Simmons, 48, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to ABC11.
A 16-year-old girl had gunshot wounds and was taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, where she was in stable condition as of Sunday morning, according to WRAL.
A secure custody order was issued for the 15-year-old boy for one count each of: murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to multiple reports.
Police had not identified the suspect as of Sunday at about 12:30 p.m., but said they were searching for him.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sanford Police Department, 919-775-8268.
