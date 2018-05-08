SWAT told police not to go in, body cams show. They did anyway and killed a Kansas woman (warning strong content)

Officers who shot and killed Ciara Howard in a Olathe, Kansas house last August had been warned by their own SWAT teams: Going into the house to arrest the mentally distressed and likely armed woman on an outstanding warrant wasn't worth the risk.
Monty Davis
School shooting drill in Johnston County

Local

School shooting drill in Johnston County

Johnston County law enforcement, emergency management and school system personnel participated in a training exercise where they responded to a simulated school shooting incident at North Johnston High School in Kenly, NC, on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.