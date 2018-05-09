Surveillance video captured two men robbing a Cary, NC jewelry store

Two men used a rock to break into and rob Artisan Jewelers in Cary, N.C., around 5 a.m. on Monday. The locally-owned jewelry store is located in the Cary Towne Center. A reward is being offered for any information.
Johnston County law enforcement, emergency management and school system personnel participated in a training exercise where they responded to a simulated school shooting incident at North Johnston High School in Kenly, NC, on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.