Kyron Dwain Hinton discusses indictments of three cops accusing them of beating and injuring him
Kyron Dwain Hinton talks with reporters after a Wake County grand jury handed up indictments Tuesday against three law enforcement officers, accusing them of beating and injuring a Raleigh man with flashlights and a police dog on April 4, 2019.
New video clips from a student who was in the Warsaw, NC Waffle House the night Anthony Wall was choked and slammed to the ground by police officer Frank Moss shows what happened inside the restaurant that led to the violent arrest on May 5, 2018.
Anthony Wall describes his arrest Monday, May 14, 2018 outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Fayetteville. A Facebook showed a Warsaw, NC police officer choking Wall and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House.
A video posted on Facebook shows a Warsaw, NC police officer choking a black man wearing prom attire and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House. The police department and district attorney's office are investigating.
Warsaw, NC Mayor AJ Connors released a video statement on Friday defending an officer of the Warsaw Police Department shown on video choking and slamming Anthony Wall to the ground at a local Waffle House.
Two men used a rock to break into and rob Artisan Jewelers in Cary, N.C., around 5 a.m. on Monday. The locally-owned jewelry store is located in the Cary Towne Center. A reward is being offered for any information.
Officers who shot and killed Ciara Howard in a Olathe, Kansas house last August had been warned by their own SWAT teams: Going into the house to arrest the mentally distressed and likely armed woman on an outstanding warrant wasn't worth the risk.
Video shared by the Columbus Police Department shows a man with a cane stick his leg out and trip the armed man, who fell to the ground and was captured by police. Police arrested the suspect and recovered his weapon. No one was injured.
Johnston County law enforcement, emergency management and school system personnel participated in a training exercise where they responded to a simulated school shooting incident at North Johnston High School in Kenly, NC, on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
A trial date is of Oct. 1, 2018 is set for Laura Riddick, the former Wake County register of deeds, Monday, April 30, 2017 at the Wake County Justice Center . Riddick is charged with charged with embezzling $926,615.
Durham Police announced that Maurice Owen Wiley was arrested on murder and related charges for the killing of Hong Zheng during a press conference held Friday, April 27, 2018. . Zheng was killed on April 15.