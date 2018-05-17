2 men arrested on murder-related charges in Durham

Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with the April 3 murder of 34-year-old Jerome Bryant Jackson, who was fatally shot in Durham.
Taquon Davon Washington, 24, and Rashawn Ramon Harwell, 23, both of Durham, were arrested on Snowcrest Trail. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force made the arrests.
Washington was charged with murder and felony conspiracy. Harwell was charged with felony conspiracy. Both men were placed in the Durham County jail without bond.
On April 3, Durham police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Moreland Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. They found the victim lying outside with an apparent gunshot wound.
