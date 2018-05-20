Harnett deputies seize over $90 million worth of meth hidden in semi-truck's fuel tank

Harnett County sheriff's deputies have seized more than 100 gallons of liquid methamphetamine hidden in a semi-truck's fuel tank.
According to local media outlets, deputies discovered 120 gallons of methamphetamine in a 2009 Peterbuilt truck near the 100 block of Will Lucas Road near Linden.
If the liquid were cooked into a crystallized form, the resulting 454 kilograms of crystal meth would carry a street value close to $90.8 million.
The truck's driver, Raul Topete Arreola, 49, and a second man, Aquileo Perez Pineda, 48, were arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.
The two were placed in the Harnett County Detention Center under $3 million bonds. The investigation is ongoing.
