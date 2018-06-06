Man in stolen armored vehicle led Virginia cops on a two-hour, and very slow, chase

A 60-mile chase that that began near Fort Pickett led Virginia State Police across several counties Tuesday night following an officer in the Army National Guard who stole an armored personnel carrier, police say. The pursuit ended in downtown Richmond, where the driver surrendered.
The driver’s name hasn’t been released. WTVR reports the driver is an Army National Guard lieutenant and is a commander with an engineering battalion at the installation, sources told the TV station. The report did not specify if the driver is a first lieutenant or second lieutenant.
Virginia State Police began the chase just before 8 p.m. when they were notified an unnamed male driver had taken the vehicle from Fort Pickett, a National Guard installation in Blackstone, WTVR reported.
Troopers chased him from Nottoway County on Route 460 heading east, then northbound on Interstate 95/64, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, until he finally got off the interstate in Richmond.
Police frantically cleared the busy downtown intersection of Broad Street and Belvidre, the newspaper said.
Police cars can be seen trailing the vehicle as it cruised down Broad Street, according to a bystander’s video posted on Twitter.
The vehicle, which belongs to the Virginia National Guard, did not carry any weapons and drove at a maximum speed of 45 mph during the pursuit, NBC Washington reported.. The driver finally abandoned the vehicle and surrendered near City Hall around 9:40 p.m., the TV station reported.
Authorities have not said how the driver was able to take the vehicle from the installation, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
WTVR reports the driver was Tased for not following troopers’ commands and was taken to VCU Medical Center for minor injuries.
There were no crashes or other injuries related to the pursuit, according to several news reports.
Police are investigating the incident and charges were pending as of Tuesday evening.
