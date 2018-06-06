Police chase stolen armored personnel carrier through streets of Richmond, Va.

A group of religious leaders said they will take to the streets in protest if there is no conviction of police officers charged with using excessive force in the arrest of Kyron Hinton recently, following the release of police video Wednesday.
Dashcam video from Wake deputy Cameron Broadwell's car shows his arrival at the scene where Raleigh police officers are dealing with a man in the street. Broadwell releases his dog on the subject and mentions punching the subject in the face.
Dashboard video from a NC Highway patrol camera synched with audio from Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Broadwell camera show a Wake County sheriff's deputy release his police dog on Kyron Dwain Hinton, who was already surrounded by other officers.
Video from a witness and released by Raleigh Police shows an incident between a Raleigh man and law enforcement that resulted in the indictment of three officers - two from the Highway Patrol and one from the Wake Sheriff's Dept.
Kyron Dwain Hinton, who suffered dog bites and injuries in an encounter with Wake County sheriff deputies, Raleigh police and N.C. Highway Patrol troopers says a soon-to-be-released police video supports his version of events and "speaks for itself."
Video released by the Philadelphia Police Dept. shows an apparent road rage incident where a man smashes the window of a car with a sledge hammer and then appears to hit a passenger who jumped from the car.
A Goldsboro preschool teacher no longer faces a criminal charge after video from a day care center failed to back up a story from the boy’s parents that she scratched and bruised the boy’s neck dragging him into a classroom.
Two 911 calls offer more information about why Waffle House employees called police to the Warsaw, North Carolina restaurant on May, 5, 2018 that resulted in Anthony Wall being choked, slammed to the ground and arrested by police officer Frank Moss.
New video clips from a student who was in the Warsaw, NC Waffle House the night Anthony Wall was choked and slammed to the ground by police officer Frank Moss shows what happened inside the restaurant that led to the violent arrest on May 5, 2018.
Kyron Dwain Hinton talks with reporters after a Wake County grand jury handed up indictments Tuesday against three law enforcement officers, accusing them of beating and injuring a Raleigh man with flashlights and a police dog on April 3, 2018.
Anthony Wall describes his arrest Monday, May 14, 2018 outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Fayetteville. A Facebook showed a Warsaw, NC police officer choking Wall and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House.