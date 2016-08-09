Crime

August 9, 2016 10:55 AM

Man held in theft of $35,000 diamond at Raleigh gym

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

(Editor's note: Indictments of Patrick Julian Bavero on charges reported in this story were dismissed in December 2016 on a motion by the Wake County District Attorney's Office. Story here: http://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/crime/article130985049.html)

A Raleigh man surrendered Monday to face a larceny charge from police, who accused him of stealing a gym bag that held a $35,000 diamond earring in April at a fitness facility on Glenwood Avenue.

Pat Julian Bavero, 48, of 5710 Belmont Valley Court, turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center on Hammond Road, records showed.

In a warrant sworn out April 28, police said Bavero had taken a black, Nike gym bag that contained $800 in cash and a stud earring with a 4.93-carat diamond. The victim valued the diamond and money at $35,795.

The warrant charged Bavero with felony larceny.

A police report said the theft happened at 7101 Glenwood Ave., which is the location of a Retro Fitness gym.

He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

