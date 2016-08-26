Chapel Hill stolen-car chase brings 16 charges for Durham youth

Police filed 16 charges – two of them felonies – against a 17-year-old after a property-damage crash and a chase that ended in Carrboro.
Arrest reports posted online show that Thomas Stanback of 2509 Dominion St. in Durham was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and felony fleeing to elude arrest after the chase ended about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
The other charges included possession of stolen goods, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license and not wearing a seat belt.
Police said they arrested Stanback after catching up with him on Laurel Avenue in Carrboro. The report said he was driving a 2011 Dodge Charger.
When police brought Stanback before a magistrate, he was served with Durham County warrants from June and July accusing him of missing two court appearances.
He was held in lieu of $70,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments