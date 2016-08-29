Chatham couple accused of LSD sales in Wake County undercover op

A man and woman from Chatham County face multiple charges from Wake County drug investigators that they sold LSD to an undercover officer three times this month, delivering at least 100 doses each of the last two times.
John Tyler Bryden, 34, and Toni Marie Koch, 21, were arrested Friday evening at a Walmart store at 2010 Kildaire Farm Road, according to arrest records. They are listed as living at 1795 Ed Clapp Road, a Siler City address.
Each was being held on $700,000 bail and was scheduled for a first court appearance Monday on charges that include trafficking in LSD, selling and delivering the hallucinogen, conspiracy, selling psilocybin and using a Ford Taurus to deliver drugs.
According to arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office began building a case when the undercover agent bought 50 doses of LSD on Aug. 11.
On Aug. 17, the warrants charge, Bryden and Koch sold between 100 and 500 LSD doses to the undercover cop on Aug. 17. State law sets 100 doses as the threshold for trafficking in LSD, a more serious felony than standard possession or sale.
Friday, the undercover agent again bought between 100 and 500 units of LSD and the psilocybin, another hallucinogenic drug derived from mushrooms.
Investigators then arrested the pair.
Bryden and Koch both face multiple LSD trafficking charges. In drug cases involving trafficking quantities of drugs, authorities commonly charge one count each for having a drug, transporting it, delivering it to someone and selling it.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments