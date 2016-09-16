Duke Gardens banning dogs at the start of 2017

As lots of new pet-friendly apartments rose within walking distance of the Sarah P. Duke Gardens in recent years, the executive director of Duke University’s botanical collection found himself in a growing quandary.
Bill LeFevre, the gardens’ first full-time director, is a dog lover and owner who loves the idea of keeping the Duke University botanic collection open to the public.
But as more and more dog-walkers flooded the garden paths, leaving more animal waste behind, the decision was made to welcome people but ban their pets.
The new policy goes into effect on Jan. 1.
“Duke Gardens traditionally has been viewed by many in Durham as the city’s public park,” LeFevre said. “But we’re becoming a botanical garden, a living museum of plants, and not just a park any more.”
The gardens opened in 1939 and now draw more than 300,000 visitors a year to the 55 acres on the Duke University campus.
LeFevre, who came on as director in October 2007, has overseen an expansion of the specialized collections bordering the circuitous paths, rolling grassy areas and ponds.
Dogs have been prohibited from the edible garden area for a while, but LeFevre said the garden tenders decided the time had come to ban them from all the grounds.
“It’s not just dogs,” LeFevre said. “It’s all pets.”
Over the years, LeFevre has seen garden visitors bring other pets, such as iguanas; one man used to visit with his pet mandarin duck on a leash.
“We have prohibited sporting equipment in recent years, and now we must ask visitors to leave their pets at home as well,” LeFevre said, while reeling off a list of other botanical gardens that are off-limit to dogs.
The ban on dogs follows a trend that other public parks have struggled with as pet ownership has become popular among millennials – defined roughly as the generation born between 1980 and 2000.
A recent survey released by the research firm Mintel showed that three-fourths of Americans in their 30s have dogs.
“We’ve been thinking about this for several years,” LeFevre said Friday, acknowledging that the new policy would disappoint some. “This was not an easy decision to make.”
