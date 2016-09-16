Folt: Increase in sexual assault reports at UNC may warrant more staff

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt said Friday that sexual assault reports have doubled on the campus in the past year, which may be lengthening the time for cases to be investigated and adjudicated.
“I want you to know that we care deeply about the process,” she said in remarks at a Faculty Council meeting Friday. “We don’t care about process just when it goes in the news. There are hundreds of people who care about this process every single day and are trying very hard to get it right, and doing things all the time to make it better.”
Her remarks came after a sexual assault case made national news this week – the allegation by a student, sophomore Delaney Robinson of Apex, that she had been raped on Feb. 14 by a UNC football player. On Friday evening, a crowd of students rallied on campus to support sexual assault survivors.
Robinson contends that the university and the campus police department dragged their feet in her case, so on Tuesday she swore out warrants charging Allen Artis, a junior from Marietta, Ga., with misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and sexual battery. Artis was suspended from the football team, which holds its home opener Saturday.
Folt said she didn’t know anything about the allegation until this week when she received a letter about it. She said she is prohibited from discussing any individual case.
Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall said this week that the case is open and remains under investigation by UNC’s Department of Public Safety. Investigators are awaiting toxicology tests from the state crime lab; Robinson said she had been drinking on the night in question and, according to a March search warrant, thought she had been drugged.
Besides the criminal case, the university’s Title IX office has done an investigation to determine whether disciplinary action is warranted. Robinson’s lawyer, Denise Branch, said that was concluded in June, but there has been no decision or hearing in the matter. Branch said Robinson received many messages from the university delaying the process and final decision, until UNC ultimately said it was awaiting blood alcohol tests before making a determination.
Folt said a doubling in sexual assault reports was a good sign that victims are more comfortable coming forward, but the increase is likely to slow things down. And, she said, the university may have to add staff to handle more cases.
“There is no way to have an absolute perfect timeline, because you cannot manage all of those things and be in any way certain that you’re being fair and equitable,” she said.
“I think that is very hard, because any time this happens, the urge is to want to have an answer right away,” Folt added. “It’s a terrible, wrenching, painful experience for people.”
UNC has rewritten its processes and policies in the past few years, but Folt said all universities across the United States have a very cumbersome process when it comes to responding to sexual violence.
But in a letter to Folt this week, Branch said the university’s response to Robinson had been “obfuscation and purposeful delay.”
Branch wrote that “it appears the very policy you have lauded is being blatantly ignored and violated by University officials. Your statements about safety and addressing sexual violence on campus have provided a false sense of security to students and their families. The treatment of Delaney Robinson, a victim of sexual assault, is in stark contrast to the University’s promise of protection and support.”
Artis’ attorney, Kerry Sutton of Durham, said Friday it is important that there not be a rush to judgment. “We don’t take one side of a case and make a decision,” she said. “That’s not the way it works.”
Sutton said rushing into misdemeanor charges and holding a news conference “could show a misunderstanding of how criminal law works in this state and further misunderstanding of how the Title IX process works at universities around the country.”
She said Robinson’s complaints seem to be with the campus police, with UNC and its Title IX office. “It’s Allen Artis in the headlines,” she said, adding, “He’s the one who’s going to pay the price.”
Search warrants by UNC police show that Robinson told investigators that she suspected she had been drugged without her knowledge before she was raped.
An investigator in the case, Ross Barbee, obtained six search warrants in the case in March, seeking cellphone records of the suspect, alleged victim and witnesses. He sought to view texts and call logs in an effort to establish a timeline of the events on Feb. 14, the night of the alleged assault. In affidavits, Barbee testified that the alleged victim said she thought she had been drugged at an off-campus location before she was assaulted. She had called her roommate to get help that night, one of the warrants said. Another said she had sent and received text messages to and from her boyfriend.
The News & Observer’s policy is not to identify those who allege that they were sexually assaulted. It is doing so in this case because Robinson went public.
Staff writer Tammy Grubb contributed to this report.
Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill
