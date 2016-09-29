Trial set for December in alleged sexual assault at UNC

A tentative date has been set for the trial of a UNC-Chapel Hill football player accused of sexually assaulting another student.
At a brief court appearance Thursday in Hillsborough, a tentative trial date was scheduled for Dec. 5 for Allen Artis, 20, a UNC junior from Marietta, Ga., who is charged with sexual battery and assault on a female. Earlier this month, Delaney Robinson, 19, a UNC sophomore from Apex, swore out warrants for the misdemeanor charges against Artis, saying she was raped on Feb. 14 at an on-campus apartment when she was intoxicated.
Robinson said she took that step because her case had stalled during the campus police and university investigations. Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall has said the case is still being investigated by the UNC Department of Public Safety.
Artis was suspended from the football team the same day the warrants were signed. Earlier this week, he spoke out, saying Robinson’s accusation was false. He said what happened Feb. 14 was “completely consensual.”
On Thursday, Artis, surrounded by his attorneys, his parents and his aunt, reiterated his denial on the courthouse steps, repeatedly saying “I did not rape her.” One of his attorneys, Stephen Lindsay, said Artis looks forward to his day in court. “We are not going to plead guilty to anything,” he said. “This man has done nothing wrong, nothing wrong.”
Robinson and her attorney, Denise Branch, attended court on Thursday. Afterward, Branch issued a statement, saying “Delaney Robinson is a rape victim, and she has chosen to exercise her rights as a victim to be involved in these legal proceedings. We are pleased with the actions Mr. Woodall and his office have taken since Ms. Robinson had the courage to come forward. Ms. Robinson remains resolute in her pursuit of justice.”
Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill
Comments