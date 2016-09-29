School Notes: Oct. 2

Students earn degrees
A number of students from Johnston County have graduated from Western Governors University.
They are Kimberly Page of Clayton, who received her master’s degree in nursing education; Stephanie Benson of Clayton, bachelor’s degree in nursing; Lauren Bradley of Four Oaks, bachelor’s degree in information technology with emphasis in network design and management; Tamatha Cales of Princeton, master’s degree in nursing education; and Tanisha Sommerville-Knight of Smithfield, master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.
Scholarship semifinalist
Abby E. Jacobson, a student at Clayton High School, has been named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Next spring, the program will award scholarships with $33 million to 7,500 students.
Scholarship winner
Stecia Joyner has received the $500 Claudette Williams Memorial Scholarship from Mitchener Memorial Baptist Church.
Joyner is the daughter of Tracy and James Joyner Jr. of Selma. After two years at Johnston Community College, she is now a junior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Six chosen to play in honors bands
Six students from Johnston County have been chosen to play for the All-National Honor Ensembles and the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band.
They care John Hicklman of Clayton High School; Shelby Calloway, Samantha Gall and Crystal Tingle, all of Corinth Holders High School; and Tabitha Ducey and Cassie Munday, both of Smithfield-Selma High School.
