Southside Christian School hosts Grandparent Day

Elementary students at Southside Christian School spent the school day with their grandparents on Sept. 30.
Every student played host to a special guest for the day even if a grandparent was unable to attend. Several seniors from Southside Church served as “Grand Friends” for those students whose grandparents could not attend.
Grandparents joined the students for crafts and outdoor activities and were treated to presentations from each grade level. Students shared Bible passages, patriotic songs and an assortment of scholarly recitations.
Under the direction of Dahl Sabo, second-graders demonstrated their ability to skip count to 100 by every number from two to 10. Fourth- and fifth-graders presented a rendition of the Armed Forces Medley that brought tears to the eyes of many retired servicemen.
Several grandparents expressed interest in supporting Southside Christian School as it becomes a community-supported, independent ministry.
The purpose of Southside Christian School is to help children realize their full potential and glorify God spiritually, academically, socially and physically. Located in Clayton, Southside provides a Christian education to children from pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade. Students take part in spiritually-enriching, academically-challenging classes and activities, along with electives in Spanish, Latin, music, art, physical education and STEM.
All students gather for weekly chapel and share in outreach projects throughout the school year.
