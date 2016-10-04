Some changes recommended in Wake County student assignment plan

Some Cary families got good news Tuesday while other parents still face having their children moved to a new Wake County school next year.
Families in the Southerlyn community in Cary got their wish Tuesday as the second draft of the 2017-18 student assignment proposal would move them to the closer Mills Park Middle School in Cary.
But also on Tuesday, Cary Park families learned that student assignment staff are standing by their recommendation from the first draft to move some children from Mills Park Elementary to the new Hortons Creek Elementary.
Both of the Mills Park schools are popular and crowded.
The student assignment plan is largely focused on filling three new schools opening in 2017: River Bend Middle and Rogers Lane Elementary in Raleigh and Hortons Creek Elementary in Cary. Parents provided feedback on an online forum and at school board meetings.
Cary Park families say Wake shouldn’t split the community and in the process send children to a school that’s further from home. The Cary Park parents suggested revising the plan to make Carpenter Fire Station Road the border between the attendance zones for Mills Park and Hortons Creek.
Dozens of people from Cary Park attended Tuesday’s board meeting carrying signs saying “Keep Cary Park Kids Together at Mills Park.”
Southerlyn families were more successful in their efforts to get changes made.
Southerlyn wasn’t in the first draft on Sept. 6 as students were recommended to stay at Apex and Salem middle schools. But residents said it’s unfair that their children can’t go to Mills Park Middle when the adjoining communities are assigned to the school.
Another change in the second draft is the recommendation that Hortons Creek Elementary replace Weatherstone Elementary as one of the traditional-calendar options for families assigned to the year-round calendar at Alston Ridge Elementary.
Administrators say that further board discussion will be needed on which schools to use as the year-round calendar option for Hortons Creek Elementary.
Community meetings on the assignment proposal will now be held Oct. 10 at Beaverdam Elementary School, 3591 Tarheel Club Road in Raleigh, and Oct. 11 at Alston Ridge Elementary, 11555 Green Level Church Road in Cary.
After more feedback a final draft will be presented to the school board in November or December.
T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui
View the student assignment proposal
Go to wcpss.net/enrollmentproposal to view the draft 2017-18 student assignment plan and to provide comments on an online forum.
