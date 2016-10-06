School Notes: Oct. 9

Clayton Band Classic
The 31st annual Clayton Band Class will get underway at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Clayton High School, 600 S. Fayetteville St., Clayton. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and older and $5 for ages 6-12. Children 5 and younger get in free.
5K race at Neuse Charter
The freshman class at Neuse Charter School will host a “Couch to 5K” color run at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The run is designed to encourage health and fitness while raising money.
Before Oct. 28, the cost to enter is $5 for Neuse Charter freshmen and $25 for all others. After that date, the cost is $30.
For a registration form, email gbrowning@neusecharterschool.org, or drop by the school’s front office at 909 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. Make checks payable to Neuse Charter School, with “5K race” on the memo line.
Honor society taps student from Kenly
Meredith Johnson of Kenly has been chose for membership in Omicron Delta Kappa at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn.
The society recognizes achievements in five areas: scholarship; athletics; campus or community services, social or religious activities and campus government; journalism, speech and the mass media; and creative and performing arts.
Johnson is a senior accounting major at LMU.
