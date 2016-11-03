School Notes: Nov. 6

JCC reaching out to former ITT students
Johnston Community College says it is ready to help students displaced by the closing of ITT Technical Institute.
JCC registrar, financial aid and instruction staff are available to review and evaluate student transcripts to see if any courses transfer. They are also able to discuss programs of study at JCC that align with those taught at ITT Tech, such as information technology, and assist with financial aid applications.
JCC is accepting applications for the spring semester, and students can apply online at johnstoncc.edu. Student can also view JCC’s catalog of programs of study at johnstoncc.edu/studentresources/collegecatalog/index.aspx.
Advising for the spring semester is underway, and registration for classes opened Nov. 1.
For question, call the Registrar’s Office at 919-209-2017 or 919-209-2233.
ECU salutes scholarships winners
The East Carolina University College of Education recently honored scholarship recipients and donors.
Scholarships winners from Johnston County are Cody Allen of Pine Level, the Carolyn C. Matthews Jones Scholarship; Amber Fields of Kenly, the Angel Boberg-Webb Memorial Scholarship; Emily Huff of Benson, the Batton-Boyette Memorial Scholarship; Makenzie Evans of Clayton, the Tom and Karen Bartik Scholarship in English Education; Cheri Brown of Smithfield, the Don and Linda Lassiter Scholarship; and Pamela Martin of Benson, the Teer-Mihalyi Academic Enrichment Endowed Fund and the Benjamin Scott Denton Scholarship in Special Education.
Cleveland High student honored
Cleveland High School student Joseph Edmund has received the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement, one of the top recognitions for JROTC cadets in the nation.
The award goes to cadets who demonstrate excellence in military and academic subjects. Recipients must be in the top 25 percent of their class academically and in their JROTC program. Also, they must have extensive volunteer hours.
