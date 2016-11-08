Pine Level students march for drug awareness

Pine Level Elementary School students paraded through town on Oct. 28 pledging to be drug free.
Students marched to mark the end of Red Ribbon Week, a national campaign focused on spreading drug awareness.
Each classroom made banners and signs for Red Ribbon Week. Among the themes were “Elect to Be Drug Free,” “Don’t Get Caught in a Wicked Web of Drugs” and “We Mustache You to Say No to Drugs.”
“The parade is used as a way to get students excited for Red Ribbon Week,” said Pine Level Elementary guidance counselor Abby Stephenson. “Students are able to get involved, have hands-on learning, make the banners and have a better understanding of being drug free.”
The parade was the fourth the school has held in observance of Red Ribbon Week.
Parents and town residents lined the streets around Pine Level Elementary to see the parade.
“The community is able to come out and see that the school is really doing something that matters and standing for something important,” Stephenson said.
