NCCU mourns Chancellor Debra Saunders-White

1:36 NCCU Chancellor Debra Saunders-White dies of cancer Pause

0:57 Candlelight vigil for Chancellor Deborah Saunders-White

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

3:58 Bishop Burbidge talks about leaving Raleigh for his new position in Virginia

10:34 NC State's Mark Gottfried talks about the Wolfpack's victory

4:00 State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith

1:26 Primetime with the Pack

0:42 Gottfried: Wolfpack will be good if 'ifs become reality'