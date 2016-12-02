UPenn provost 'freestyles' his introduction of Hamilton star

Video: Mt. Vernon Middle School students hold annual “Turkey In The Hole” event, cooking 20 turkeys in a pit behind the school for a special Thanksgiving meal for students, faculty,families and friends on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 in Raleigh, N.C. This was the 31st year that Rob Harris-Cannon, a retired social studies teacher has taught students the art of cooking in the ground.
Hunter Magnet Elementary School students harvest collards and kale during a Blooming Botany elective class Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at the school in Raleigh. The harvested greens will be included in more than 80 boxes of food that will be distributed to families in need for Thanksgiving.
The Association of Artists for Change has said that an artist within their group, who has chosen to remain anonymous, put black stockings filled with dirt in trees near the college's Tillman Hall. While the group’s liaison said they were trying to affect change, many students said they thought the statement was not done in the right way.
University of North Carolina system president Margaret Spellings refuses to release the transcripts of 2011 NCAA and UNC interviews with AFAM chairman Julius Nyang'oro and others involved in the academic scandal when asked by News and Observer reporter Dan Kane.
Investigator Kenneth Wainstein describes a lack of oversight by UNC while outlining his investigation into academic issues and athletics. Wainstein was presenting his findings during a 2014 press conference held by UNC.
Incoming UNC system president Margaret Spellings takes the oath of office from Chief Justice of the NC Supreme Court Mark Martin at her inauguration ceremony held on the UNC-CH campus Thursday morning.
Watch as Combs Elementary students celebrate after learning their principal, Muriel Summers, has been named the Wake County Public School System’s 2016-17 Principal of the Year.
