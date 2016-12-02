Former Duke president Keith Brodie dies

Dr. H. Keith H. Brodie, the psychiatrist who oversaw nearly a decade of expansion as the seventh president of Duke University, died Friday at the age of 77.
“Keith Brodie’s term as president of Duke from 1985 to 1993 saw the beginning of Duke’s rise to national recognition and reputation,” Duke President Richard Brodhead said in a message to the campus community Friday. “The initiatives Keith championed became signature qualities of Duke and remain part of our university’s values today, including an emphasis on interdisciplinary scholarship, investments in medical research, and a commitment to a diverse and inclusive faculty and student body.”
Brodie, a Connecticut native, succeeded Terry Sanford, the former North Carolina governor and senator, as Duke’s leader. Unlike Sanford, Brodie tended to work behind the scenes.
“Psychiatrists operate quietly and on a personal basis,” Brodie told The News & Observer in a 1992 interview. “The first few years were very difficult for me in terms of public affairs. I’m still not thrilled with large crowds.”
During Brodie’s tenure, Duke experienced tremendous growth, launching its School of the Environment and opening its Levine Science Research Center and Sanford Institute of Public Policy. Brodie also made it a priority to increase the number of African-Americans in academics.
“Duke University lost one of its long-standing pillars with the passing of a truly exceptional man, Dr. Keith Brodie,” Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “He was a mentor and role model to many of us. ... Personally, Dr. Brodie was the best man I’ve ever known at Duke.”
The Keith and Brenda Brodie Recreation Center on Duke’s East Campus is named for Brodie and his wife.
A memorial service will be held for Brodie on Mondayat 4 p.m. at Duke Chapel.
Also on Friday, Duke announced that Vincent Edward Price, provost at the University of Pennsylvania, will become Duke’s 10th president next year.
