Wake’s Jim Merrill named National Superintendent of the Year finalist

Wake County Superintendent Jim Merrill was named Wednesday one of four finalists for 2017 National Superintendent of the Year.
The School Superintendents Association (AASA) announced the finalists for the nation’s top superintendent. The other finalists are Stewart McDonald of Kodiak Island Borough School District in Alaska, Barbara Jenkins of Orange County Public Schools in Florida and Matthew Utterback of North Clackamas School District in Oregon.
The winner will be announced at the AASA National Conference on Education from March 2-4 in New Orleans, La.
“It is an honor to congratulate the 2017 finalists for National Superintendent of the Year,” said Daniel A. Domenech, AASA executive director, in a written statement. “These individuals are truly champions for children.”
Merrill was named the 2017 North Carolina Superintendent of the Year in November. It was the second time he won the North Carolina title. He also was a past Virginia Superintendent of the Year.
Merrill could become the first Wake superintendent since Bill McNeal in 2004 to win the National Superintendent of the Year.
The Wake County school board rewarded Merrill for his performance on Tuesday, giving him a $6,580 raise and a $6,544 performance bonus. His contract was also extended a year to run through June 2020.
