Selma Middle School posters celebrate peace

The Selma Lions Club has announced the winners of its poster contest.
Students in Dorothy Finiello’s art classes at Selma Middle School created the posters. This year’s theme was “Celebration of Peace.”
The winners, all sixth-graders, were Alexander Gonzales Santiago, first place; Cameron Barbour, second place; and Suzet Hernandez Salinas, third place.
Dina Flowers and Johnny Wheeler of the Selma Lions Clubs visited Selma Middle to congratulate the winners and present them their prize earnings. First place received $25, second place received $15, and third place took home $10.
“I’m very proud of them,” Finiello said. “They didn’t have a lot of time to work on them, but they worked very hard, and they all turned out great.”
