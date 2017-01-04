ECU business professor dies in Virginia wreck

An East Carolina University business professor and mother of two died in a car wreck in Roanoke, Va., on Sunday, the university said Wednesday.
Rebecca Fay, her husband, Patrick, and their two young children were involved in a wreck that resulted in Fay’s death, according to a news release from the university. Details about the wreck were not released.
Fay’s husband and the children, Erin and Wilson sustained, minor injuries in the wreck. Patrick Fay is the marketing and communications manager for ECU’s enrollment services.
Stan Eakins, dean of the university’s College of Business, described Fay as “one of the stars of the college.”
“She had a tremendous academic future ahead of her,” said Eakins. “She was extremely liked by faculty and students, and a future leader of this college.”
Fay’s family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Pate Chapel of Thomas Road Baptist Church, 1 Mountain View Road, Lynchburg, Va. A funeral service will be held immediately following in the Pate Chapel. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 529 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834.
Fay came to ECU in 2011 after earning her doctorate in business from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. She was an assistant professor in the accounting department of the College of Business.
She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Liberty University.
Fay’s primary research focused on enhancing the quality of audits and accounting education.
She received the College of Business’ Scholar-Teacher Award in 2015 for the outstanding integration of research in the classroom. In 2016, she received the Innovation in Auditing and Assurance Education Award from the American Accounting Association.
Fay’s work has been featured on the cover of the Journal of Accountancy and has been published in Issues in Accounting Education, the CPA Journal, Managerial Auditing Journal, Current Issues in Auditing, and Research in Accounting Regulation.
“Dr. Fay was very talented and dedicated to her work,” said Dr. John Reisch, professor and chairman for the College of Business’ Department of Accounting. “She was willing to work with students outside of the classroom to help promote their intellectual curiosity. Her presence will be sorely missed.”
