Four apply for vacant Wake County school board seat

Four people have applied to fill the vacant seat on the Wake County school board created by the death of Zora Felton.
The applicants for the District 7 seat covering northwest Raleigh, Morrisville and part of Cary want to finish the two-year term that Zelton was re-elected to in November. The applicants contend their backgrounds, which range from education to legal to technology, make them good choices to help lead North Carolina’s largest school system.
The applicants are:
▪ Phaedra Boinodiris, cognitive solutions leader at IBM and technologist from Morrisville. She says her technology and business background will help prepare Wake students for the new 21st Century workplace.
▪ Dawn Clark, a guidance counselor at Martin Middle School from Raleigh. Clark said she feels led to serve on the school board although board policy would require her to resign her job if she was appointed to fill the vacancy.
▪ Kathy Hartenstine, a retired Wake County principal from Raleigh. She says her 37years of education experience will be of great use in helping move the school system forward.
▪ Mary Pollard, executive director of N.C. Prisoner Legal Services from Raleigh. The attorney says her legal training will help her to be an effective advocate for students and the school system.
Felton died Nov. 16, leaving the school board with no members with K-12 teaching experience. Wake advertised for applications over the winter break with materials required to be submitted by Wednesday.
Applicants were asked to list three strategies for advancing the school board’s Strategic Plan. The plan calls for by raising Wake’s graduation rate rate to 95 percent by 2020 and producing graduates ready for productive citizenship as well as higher education or a career;
The school board will meet later this month to interview the applicants and fill the vacancy.
T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui
