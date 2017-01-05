Kindergarten registration opens for Wake County class of 2030

Wake County’s class of 2030 took shape Thursday as parents began registering their children to attend kindergarten this fall.
Wake school officials want parents of the 11,895 students projected to be in kindergarten this fall to begin registering now so elementary schools will have a better idea of how many teachers they will need. School officials also say registering now will allow those families to apply to magnet schools and be better prepared for kindergarten.
“We want parents and students to be excited about going to school,” said Laura Evans, senior director of student assignment.
The magnet school application period runs from Jan. 12-31. With so many families making decisions about school choices for this fall, many schools are holding open houses. A frequently updated list of school open houses can be found at bit.ly/2hVEFVf.
Parents should register at their child’s base school, which can be found by going to wwwgis2.wcpss.net/addressLookup. New kindergarten students for Hortons Creek and Rogers Lane elementary schools, which are both opening in August, should register at what would be their base school for this school year.
Go to www.wcpss.net/domain/56 for more information on kindergarten registration.
Several families were registering their children Thursday at Powell Elementary School in Raleigh.
Shenkqui Price said she wanted to register her 5-year-old son Jordan now to make sure she didn’t forget.
“It’s always a lot of paperwork for schools,” Price said.
Based on all her 4-year-old son Giovanni has learned at Powell’s pre-kindergarten program, Elke Weil said she was happy to register him for kindergarten.
“We look forward to him starting kindergarten,” Weil said. “Every day he comes home singing and counting.”
