3 Holly Springs-area schools power on through electricity problem

Three schools in Holly Springs were carrying on classes without electricity Friday morning while Duke Energy Progress crews worked to repair a transformer, Wake County schools officials said.
In a Facebook posting, the Wake County Public School System said Holly Grove Elementary, Holly Grove Middle and Holly Springs High School were powerless.
All on a campus at Cass Holt and Avent Ferry roads.
“Duke Power crews are currently working on a repair and expect power to be restored later this morning,” the district said.
Duke said the problem affected about 560 customers and had been reported about 7:25 a.m. It estimated that crews could finish repairs by 11 a.m.
“We will not be sending students home at this time or changing the our school schedule. All students are safe, and we are teaching and learning under current conditions. Please be aware that the power outage is also affecting the phones and we will be unable respond to phone messages at this time,” the posting added.
It said parents had been notified by an automated phone-alert system.
