Wake schools closed Tuesday, but spring break still safe

Families in Wake County’s traditional-calendar schools probably don’t have to worry about their spring break plans even as the aftermath of last weekend’s storm causes many Triangle schools to remain closed through Tuesday.
Spring break isn’t included in the list of potential makeup days for Wake County’s traditonal-calendar schools. Even after missing classes Monday and Tuesday, Wake still has built into the schedule the ability to absorb 10 more snow days this school year.
School leaders are avoiding a repeat of 2015, when families at traditional-calendar schools, who make up the majority of Wake’s 159,549 students, complained about spring break being cut into to makeup for snow days.
“We really tried to maximize the use of our hours while also hearing from parents about trying to protect spring break,” said Wake school board Chairwoman Monika Johnson-Hostler. “Even if they’re not going on luxurious trips, it’s in the psyche of the kids that they’re going to have five days at home.”
Heavy amounts of snow and ice during winter 2015 caused Wake to run through its preplanned makeup days. When it appeared that spring break would be threatened, school leaders came up with a plan to hold classes on Good Friday and two Saturdays.
But when some families complained about holding classes on Good Friday and Saturdays, Wake dropped the plan and cut into spring break instead. This change caused an angry backlash from families who couldn’t cancel their spring break plans.
Johnson-Hostler said a message that came from 2015 is that families at traditional-calendar students expect to have their spring break protected as much as possible.
Barring bad weather that causes Wake to miss more than 10 additional days of classes, this year’s plan steers clear of spring break. Wake’s plan for traditional-calendar schools for the rest of the school year, in this order, would be to:
▪ Turn teacher workdays on March 31 and May 12 into school days.
▪ Skip making up as many as three snow days because schools have more than the state minimum of 1,025 hours of instruction each year.
▪ Extend the end of the school year by a day to June 12.
▪ Hold a full day of class on a Saturday, April 1.
▪ Extend the end of the school year three more days up to June 15.
In the past, school officials had been reluctant to extend the end of the school year to make up lost time. By that point, testing is over and high school graduations have taken place.
Snow makeup days
Some Triangle school systems have announced when students will make up this week’s snow days.
Wake County
▪ Year-round on tracks 1, 2 and 3: Jan. 14 and April 1
▪ Traditional calendar: Jan. 27 and Feb. 20
▪ Modified-calendar: Feb. 20 and March 13
▪ Wake STEM Early College: Feb. 20 and March 31
▪ The two single-gender leadership academies: Feb. 21 (No day required for Tuesday.)
▪ Vernon Malone College and Career Academy and the Wake Early College of Health and Sciences: March 13 and April 13
Durham County
▪ Traditional calendar: Jan. 23 and March 27
▪ City of Medicine Academy: Feb. 10 and March 20
▪ Middle College High School: March 6 and March 17
▪ J.D. Clement Early College High School: March 10 and April 17
▪ New Tech High School: March 17 and April 17
▪ Year-round: March 27-28
Chapel Hill-Carrboro
▪ All students on Jan. 23.
