Orange County students get a third day off after storm

The Orange County School System has announced that its schools will be closed again on Wednesday because of icy roads.
The system made the announcement late Tuesday morning. Many school systems around the state, including Orange, Wake and Durham, have been closed through Tuesday after a Friday night storm and frigid temperatures caused icy roads to stick around into the work week.
OCS will be closed for students on Wednesday, January 11. OCS Staff, please check your email for more info. pic.twitter.com/qthSHQyqiK— OrangeCountySchools (@OrangeCoSchools) January 10, 2017
The Wake, Durham, Chatham, Johnston and Chapel Hill-Carrboro public school systems have not yet announced whether schools will open on Wednesday.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments