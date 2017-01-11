CNN’s Brooke Baldwin will speak at UNC commencement

CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin will give the commencement address at UNC-Chapel Hill on May 14.
Baldwin is a 2001 graduate of UNC. In a news release from UNC, she said speaking at her alma mater’s graduation ceremony was on her “bucket list.”
Baldwin joined CNN in 2008 as a reporter and two years later moved to an anchor role for the television news network.
“We are fortunate to have Brooke Baldwin, an award-winning journalist and Carolina graduate, returning to her alma mater to share her experiences about broadcast journalism today,” UNC Chancellor Carol Folt said in the announcement. “I have had the pleasure of meeting Brooke and I know our students will be inspired by her story of building upon what she learned at UNC-Chapel Hill to create a successful career covering significant breaking news stories around the world.”
Baldwin has covered U.S. elections, global natural disasters and gun violence in America. She was part of CNN’s Peabody-award winning team, covering the oil spill disaster in the Gulf. Baldwin worked with the network’s Special Investigations Unit to complete her first hour-long documentary “To Catch a Killer” which won a Silver World Medal for Best Investigative Report at the New York Festivals International Television & Film Award in 2012.
Spring Commencement will be held at 9 a.m. in Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Comments