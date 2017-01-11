Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will open Thursday; others still deliberating

The snow days for Triangle public schools are coming to an end.
Wake County and Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools announced Wednesday that students will return to class Thursday. Durham County said school is likely, too, though perhaps on a delay.
School has been out for three days, after the season’s first winter storm coated the region in ice and snow. In Wake, schools spokesman Matt Dees said snow is melting nicely in its system’s parking lots and streets, so school would operate on normal schedules.
Chip Sudderth, a spokesman for Durham County schools, said students will most likely be in school but system officials have not decided what time the first period bell will ring.
“The current question is how quickly our roads are melting and whether we will need to delay the opening of school,” Sudderth said.
Orange County schools will make a decision “late this afternoon,” said county spokesman Seth Stephens. He said the system was also working to clear parking lots of slush and assessing road conditions in and around its facilities.
“This is an expansive county as far as the mileage that we cover, so there are a lot of roadways that we have to look at,” he said.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments