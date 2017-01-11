UNC-Chapel Hill Nobel winner Oliver Smithies dies

Oliver Smithies, the first University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill full-time faculty member to win a Nobel Prize, has died.
Smithies died Tuesday at UNC Hospitals after a short illness, the university announced Wednesday. He was 91.
Smithies was the UNC School of Medicine’s Weatherspoon Eminent Distinguished Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. He received the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine in 2007 for his development of a technique called homologous recombination that introduced targeted genetic modifications to cells. Smithies shared the prize with Mario Capecchi of the University of Utah’s Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Sir Martin Evans of the United Kingdom.
Smithies is survived by his wife, Nobuyo Maeda, a professor of pathology and laboratory medicine in the School of Medicine. They joined the Carolina faculty in 1988.
