Education

January 11, 2017 3:32 PM

UNC-Chapel Hill Nobel winner Oliver Smithies dies

By Jane Stancill

jstancill@newsobserver.com

CHAPEL HILL

Oliver Smithies, the first University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill full-time faculty member to win a Nobel Prize, has died.

Smithies died Tuesday at UNC Hospitals after a short illness, the university announced Wednesday. He was 91.

Smithies was the UNC School of Medicine’s Weatherspoon Eminent Distinguished Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. He received the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine in 2007 for his development of a technique called homologous recombination that introduced targeted genetic modifications to cells. Smithies shared the prize with Mario Capecchi of the University of Utah’s Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Sir Martin Evans of the United Kingdom.

Smithies is survived by his wife, Nobuyo Maeda, a professor of pathology and laboratory medicine in the School of Medicine. They joined the Carolina faculty in 1988.

UNC honors its Nobel laureates

VIDEO: UNC honors its two Nobel laureates Drs. Oliver Smithies and Aziz Sancar Wednesday, April 13, 2016 with the opening of "Be Inspired: Carolina's Nobel Laureates" display of their Nobel prize medals for one year at the UNC Davis Library in Chapel Hill

Harry Lynch The News and Observer

Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill

Related content

Education

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Icy conditions at Heritage High School

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos