Tuition could rise 2 percent in UNC’s new guaranteed tuition plan

2:05 Craig Stephen Hicks death penalty hearing Pause

2:28 Man charged in murders of 3 students in Chapel Hill makes court appearance

1:36 Walnut Hill Nature Preserve, in eastern Wake County, will preserve hundreds possibly thousands of acres of undeveloped land for open space.

2:10 Beloved baker Mrs. Hanes shares memories of her mother's Moravian cookies

1:09 'They're still heroes'

2:16 Zach Galifianakis makes a documentary about how bad gerrymandering has gotten

1:24 Obama surprises Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking