Activists want police officers out of Wake County schools

Local activists urged the Wake County school system on Tuesday to remove police officers from schools and replace them with more counselors, following a viral video earlier this month that showed an officer slamming a Rolesville High School student to the floor.
The nine-second video of a school resource officer lifting a student into the air and dropping her to the floor has brought international attention to the role of police in schools. Activists said Wake should respond by immediately ending the regular presence of police officers in schools.
They said police should only be called to a school when there’s an emergency, such as a violent situation. Speakers at a Tuesday news conference said Wake should begin by reducing the number of school resource officers by half over the next year.
“As a parent, when we send our students to school we send them with the belief that they are going to be safe from all harm, and to see a person who is employed by the school district to come in to protect our students cause harm to students, caused me as well as people I know a lot of concern,” said Letha Muhammad, a Wake parent and leader of the Education Justice Alliance.
Wake school administrators are reviewing the district’s agreement with local law enforcement agencies on school resource officers.
For decades, the school system has contracted with law enforcement agencies to provide an armed officer at every high school and more recently at most middle schools. School resource officers provide security, speak in classes and mentor students. There are more than 60 school resource officers in Wake.
Under a 2014 agreement between the school system and law enforcement agencies, school administrators have the primary responsibility for maintaining order in schools and responding to disciplinary matters. But it also says school resource officers may intervene to ensure the immediate safety of people in the school “in light of an actual or imminent threat to health or safety.”
Some activists have been calling for the removal of police from schools for several years, including filing a federal civil rights complaint in 2014 over Wake school policing practices.
The agreement also says school resource officers are supposed to receive training in areas such as working with students with disabilities and special needs, cultural competency and nondiscriminatory administration of school discipline,
But activists are seizing upon the attention to a video posted on Twitter on Jan. 3 showing Rolesville Police Officer Ruben De Los Santos picking up Jasmine Darwin and dropping her to the floor before leading her away from a crowd of students at Rolesville High School.
An attorney for Darwin’s family says she had been trying to break up a fight between two other girls when she was “slammed on the ground like a rag doll” and suffered a concussion.
Speakers at Tuesday’s news conference said Wake should pay for Darwin’s medical bills and the cost of any counseling she might need. Speakers also said Wake should provide reparations for any other students who’ve been harmed by police officers in schools.
De Los Santos was placed on paid administrative leave by the Rolesville Police Department until the investigation is complete. Rolesville Police Chief Bobby Langston has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.
Social justice activists said incidents like what happened at Rolesville High are more common than people realize.
“Just because this time it was documented doesn’t mean that it doesn’t happen,” said Ramiyah Robinson, a senior at Southeast Raleigh High School. “This time a student caught it on camera.”
Among the demands Tuesday, speakers said:
▪ Wake should spend more of the money used for police on hiring more school counselors;
▪ Wake should provide more money for restorative justice programs;
▪ Wake should revise the agreement between the district and police so that law enforcement plays a more limited role in schools.
