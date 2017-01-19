NCSU scholarship available to community college transfers

Transfer students from community colleges are newly eligible for an N.C. State University scholarship for science majors from low- and middle-income families.
The expanded Goodnight Scholars Program will cover the full cost of attendance at N.C. State for two years for selected transfer students who have earned an associate’s degree from a North Carolina community college. The award is valued at $19,500 a year.
To be eligible for the competitive scholarship, the transfer students must be studying science, technology, engineering or mathematics, or STEM, fields. Their income must be below $100,000 to qualify.
About 100 transfer applicants will be invited to apply for the scholarship for the fall 2017 semester. Twenty of the applicants will be interviewed and 10 will ultimately be selected. The scholarship includes enrichment activities and professional mentorship.
The program was started in 2008 by Ann Goodnight, an NCSU trustee, and Jim Goodnight, founder of SAS Institute, the Cary software firm. In 2017-18, there will be 210 Goodnight Scholars enrolled at NCSU.
Comments