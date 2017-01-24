Duke hires top UNC administrator for online learning

The UNC system’s vice president who oversees online learning has been hired by Duke University.
Matthew Rascoff, vice president of technology-based learning and innovation in the UNC system’s General Administration, announced his departure on Twitter, saying he would leave UNC by the end of the month. On Feb. 8, he will start at Duke, where he will lead online and digital learning at the private university.
He is the latest departing top administrator in the system office now led by UNC President Margaret Spellings. Charlie Perusse, who was chief operating officer, was hired as Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget director. Two other vice presidents recently left – Joni Worthington retired and Leslie Boney became director of N.C. State University’s Institute for Emerging Issues.
Rascoff was hired three years ago by former UNC President Tom Ross to invigorate and promote UNC’s digital learning programs. The system has more than 300 online degree and certificate programs, and more than 90,000 students in the system take online courses.
“Working here has left a lasting impact on me,” Rascoff wrote. “I never truly understood how important our public universities are for spreading the benefits of higher education. That lesson will remain with me and I will do my best to share it.”
Comments