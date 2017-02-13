Elon University president to step down

The president of Elon is stepping down, and the university already has begun the search for his replacement.
Leo M. Lambert, who has been president since January 1999, is the eighth person to hold the role at the university. Once his successor takes office, Lambert will take a yearlong sabbatical leave to pursue writing before returning to serve as president emeritus and a professor, according to a news release from the university.
“I believe this is an ideal time for a transition in Elon’s presidency,” Lambert said.
“I expect that 2017 will be an exciting time at Elon. We have important goals to pursue and much to accomplish in the months ahead. This will be a year of hard work, anticipation and celebration of our shared achievements.”
Board of Trustees Chairwoman Kerrii Anderson said Lambert’s record of accomplishments and planning for the conclusion of his presidency illustrate why Elon has been so successful during his tenure.
“Leo Lambert has been a dynamic force and an inspirational leader who has propelled Elon to a place of national prominence,” Anderson said. “Over the past 18 years he has dedicated every ounce of his energy to Elon. Leo and his wife, Laurie, have dedicated almost two decades of service to this institution. They embody all that is admirable about our community and I invite everyone to join me in expressing gratitude to them for their remarkable devotion to our university.”
During Lambert’s presidency, applications for undergraduate admission doubled, enrollment grew from 4,000 to more than 6,700 and full-time faculty numbers increased from less than 200 to 425. During this growth, student academic credentials increased, average class sizes dropped and the student-faculty ratio decreased from 16-to-1 to 12-to-1.
More than 100 buildings have been added to Elon’s campus during Lambert’s tenure, including: Carol Grotnes Belk Library, Academic Village, Ernest A. Koury Sr. Business Center, H. Michael Weaver building for Elon University School of Law, Gerald L. Francis Center for the School of Health Sciences, Rhodes Stadium, Alumni Field House, South Campus and Rudd Field. Still more new facilities are under construction or planned.
Nationally accredited schools of communications, education, health sciences and law have been established, and Elon gained a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. Today Elon is ranked the No. 1 Southern University by U.S. News & World Report, up from No. 16 when Lambert took office.
During Lambert’s tenure, Elon has established the Center for Engaged Learning and the Center for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning. It consistently receives top rankings for excellence in undergraduate teaching.
Lambert awarded more than 22,000 Elon diplomas during his presidency, more than half of the degrees since the first graduating class in 1891.
The university is forming a 15-member search committee that will include eight trustees, three faculty members, two students, one staff member and one member of the university’s senior staff.
For more information on Lambert’s plans to step down as president, go to www.elon.edu/e-net/Article/143800.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
