Duke University supports NY lawsuit against Trump immigration order

1:00 Grammy Awards 2017: Beyonce's Incredible Performance Pause

1:56 Diverse crowd marches in Raleigh to champion civil rights, healthcare and immigration at HKonJ People’s Assembly

2:13 NC State's Smith: I really believe we can be a great team, I still do

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

8:37 Stephen Miller warms up crowd of Trump supporters

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole

0:56 Speakers make economic case for preschool

0:36 Indiana high school students taunt Hispanic visiting team at basketball game, chanting "build a wall" while holding a large photo of Donald Trump

2:17 NC State's Dorn: We just stopped competing