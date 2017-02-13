Wake County may change middle school daily schedules

Wake County middle schools could change their daily schedules, which now vary widely among schools, in an effort to boost student performance.
School administrators presented data Monday showing that while Wake County’s middle schools have higher passing rates on state exams than the state average and North Carolina’s other large districts, schools aren’t doing as well meeting academic growth expectations on those tests.
Administrators told a school board committee that the district is looking at different strategies to help middle schools, which offer sixth through eighth grades.
The passing rate on state exams for Wake County’s middle schools was 67.9 percent this past school year, up from 64.8 percent two years ago. At individual middle school grade levels, Wake’s passing rate is nine to 13 percentage points higher than the state average.
“Though we are proud of these gains, we know there’s more work we need to do,” said Kengie Bass, senior director of middle school programs.
But nearly a third of Wake’s middle schools did not meet growth expectations on state exams last school year. Averaging the last three years, Wake students didn’t meet growth expectations in reading in sixth and eighth grades and math in seventh and eighth grades.
The past few years have seen North Carolina schools adapt to new exams based on the Common Core standards in reading and math. In addition, Wake has been trying to get more middle school students to take Math 1, which is not typically taken until high school in many other districts.
Bass said that administrators feel that the district can best address middle school growth by looking at the daily schedules. While there are 40 Wake middle schools, administrators said there are 35 different schedules being used.
Some middle schools have fewer but longer classes each day. Other middle schools have more but shorter courses daily.
“We know we have an opportunity to do some work here,” Cathy Moore, deputy superintendent for academic advancement, said of the middle school schedules.
School board member Jim Martin cautioned against requiring middle schools to match the 4x4 block schedule used by most Wake high schools. In that schedule, students take the same four 90-minute courses each day.
Other strategies Wake is looking at to improve middle schools are:
▪ Develop a model to provide different resources to each middle school based on their need and performance;
▪ Revise the curriculum material and resources teachers have;
▪ Find ways to help strengthen the transition to and from middle school.
